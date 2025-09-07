Trump Does Sharp U-Turn, Sings Praises Of Most Vaccines

Somebody's reading the poll numbers!
By Susie MadrakSeptember 7, 2025

Plus, he really, really wants that Nobel Prize! "Screw MAGA, gimme that gold medal!" Via ABC News:

President Trump on Friday was asked to weigh in on Florida's surgeon general moving to end vaccine mandates in the state, including for children.

"Well, I think we have to be very careful," Trump said. "Look, you have some vaccines that are so amazing. The polio vaccine I happen to think is amazing. A lot of people think that COVID is amazing. You know, there are many people that believe strongly in that. But you have some vaccines that are so incredible, and I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don't have to be vaccinated. It's a very tough position."

The president added, "You have vaccines that work. They just pure and simple work. They're not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used, otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people. And when you don't have controversy at all, I think people should take them."

The medical community understands that vaccines are safe, effective & have led to the elimination of polio, measles & small pox.

Secretary Kennedy does not.

President Trump must ask for his resignation.

Senator Bernie Sanders (@sanders.senate.gov) 2025-09-04T22:44:07.680Z

Massachusetts goes full state and will not regard contradictory guidelines for vaccines from federal agencies or the Trump Administration.

State’s rights to say “No, RFK JR”.

LorennaCleary.bsky.social (@lorennacleary.bsky.social) 2025-09-05T05:53:17.971Z

I strongly commend President Trump for establishing Operation Warp Speed that resulted in COVID vaccines which have saved countless lives and helped bring us out of the pandemic.

I agree with President Trump’s statement on vaccines that “Pure and simple, they work.” www.axios.com/2025/09/05/t...

Ted Lieu (@tedlieu.bsky.social) 2025-09-06T00:41:47.144Z

