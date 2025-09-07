Trump Does Sharp U-Turn, Sings Praises Of Most Vaccines

Plus, he really, really wants that Nobel Prize! "Screw MAGA, gimme that gold medal!" Via ABC News:

President Trump on Friday was asked to weigh in on Florida's surgeon general moving to end vaccine mandates in the state, including for children.

"Well, I think we have to be very careful," Trump said. "Look, you have some vaccines that are so amazing. The polio vaccine I happen to think is amazing. A lot of people think that COVID is amazing. You know, there are many people that believe strongly in that. But you have some vaccines that are so incredible, and I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don't have to be vaccinated. It's a very tough position."

The president added, "You have vaccines that work. They just pure and simple work. They're not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used, otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people. And when you don't have controversy at all, I think people should take them."