Trump Showing His Gab At General's Meeting

SecDef Pete Hegseth is giving a stern talking to to the military brass to promote his authority from his ridiculous leadership.

It was supposed to be a big moment for Whiskey Pete to strut around like a peacock.

Trump feigned ignorance about the event when asked last week, but now he is joining the moronic gala:

When Trump was first asked about the meeting last week, he appeared to know little about it. He suggested it was meant as a showcase for new weaponry.Now, Trump plans to attend in person. It will come days after he ordered US forces into Portland to protect immigration officers in the Oregon city, and as he ratchets up his use of the military to combat what he calls domestic terrorism. Several of the sources CNN spoke to on Friday expressed concerns about the cost of getting hundreds of generals and admirals and their aides to Virginia on such short notice. The cost of plane tickets alone will likely be in the millions of dollars, the sources said. They were even more baffled about why they needed to be there in person when they learned on Sunday that Hegseth’s remarks will be live streamed.The meeting is expected to resemble “a pep rally” where Hegseth will underscore the importance of the “warrior ethos” and outline a new vision for the US military, said three of the sources. He is expected to discuss new readiness, fitness and grooming standards the officers are expected to adhere to and enforce.

It's gonna cost millions of dollars for Trump to throw his pep rally.

Talk about waste and abuse.

I asked a retired general, still very plugged in, for his take on Hegseth’s jamboree:

“H. wants to strut & preach about “warrior focus” and “anti-woke” to an audience of professionals. He’s viewed as a poseur and a clown. This stunt only reinforces that perception in the ranks.” — Rick Petree (@RickPetree) September 28, 2025

