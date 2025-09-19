Trump: Wait At Least Another Year For Economy To Come Back

Trump continues to make Americans suffer over his outdated economic policies
By John AmatoSeptember 19, 2025

Donald Trump told Fox News host Martha MacCallum it will be at least another year before the economy rebounds.

Trump ditched his "in day one" proclamations he would end wars and fix the unbroken economy on day one and now it's become two years. It parrots much of his failures in foreign policy and in trade agreements when he routinely says see me in "two weeks."

TRUMP: Those companies, they're all they're all coming back now to the United States, they're building car companies and factories all over the coming back from Mexico and Canada.

We lost a lot to Mexico, we lost a lot to Canada. They're all coming back because of the tariffs.

Without the tariffs, a different story, but they're coming back because of the tariffs.

And you're going to see that kick in probably in a year or so.

So but we're doing well anyway.

Trump is now telling people to wait at least another year for any progress in the US economy because of his tariffs.

The US economy was chugging along at great levels before Trump took office. Now the job market is in the tank and tariff inflation is real.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon