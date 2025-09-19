Trump: Wait At Least Another Year For Economy To Come Back

Donald Trump told Fox News host Martha MacCallum it will be at least another year before the economy rebounds.

Trump ditched his "in day one" proclamations he would end wars and fix the unbroken economy on day one and now it's become two years. It parrots much of his failures in foreign policy and in trade agreements when he routinely says see me in "two weeks."

TRUMP: Those companies, they're all they're all coming back now to the United States, they're building car companies and factories all over the coming back from Mexico and Canada. We lost a lot to Mexico, we lost a lot to Canada. They're all coming back because of the tariffs. Without the tariffs, a different story, but they're coming back because of the tariffs. And you're going to see that kick in probably in a year or so. So but we're doing well anyway.

Trump is now telling people to wait at least another year for any progress in the US economy because of his tariffs.

The US economy was chugging along at great levels before Trump took office. Now the job market is in the tank and tariff inflation is real.