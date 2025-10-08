Bondi's Belligerence Can't Hide Her Covering Up For Trump

Throughout Tuesday's Senate Oversight Committee hearing, Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to answer pertinent questions, using personal attacks on those questioning her and bringing up moronic events to change the subject.

What do the California wildfires have to do with AG Bondi prosecuting James Comey? And especially when the line prosecutors saw no evidence to do so within the Trump administration, and got fired for not doing what Trump publicly demanded.

The Trump administration's cabinet members are so unqualified and sycophantic that they have devised a routine for having to testify under oath. They refuse to answer any questions directly related to the Trump administration's outrageous and/or criminal behavior and attack members who challenge their efficacy or criminality.

Bondi stonewalled any question about Border Czar Tom Homan taking a $50,000 bribe and then said she would have fired Sen. Schiff for being censured by the MAGA cult.

The AG refused to say if she would support the release of the video of the Homan transaction and instead defended his job performance and continued to speak in an annoying, belligerent tone. A tone that says fuck you all, I will slavishly defend all of Trump and his people's actions regardless of the law.

She repeatedly wanted Schiff to apologize to her granddaddy.

After several minutes of her lunacy, this final exchange tells you everything.

SCHIFF: This is supposed to be an oversight hearing. BONDI: Oversight? SCHIFF: Excuse me, you can attack me after my time is over. BONDI: Oh, you've attacked all of us, including President Trump for your entire career. SCHIFF: You can attack me later, and I know you've got plenty of canned attacks. We've heard them all day today. BONDI: Canned attacks on you? SCHIFF: This is supposed to be, excuse me, in regular order, Madam Chair, I'm trying to speak. This is supposed to be an oversight hearing of the Justice Department. And it comes in the wake of an indictment called for by the president of one of his enemies. This is supposed to be an oversight hearing, and it comes in the wake of revelations that a top administration official took $50,000 in a bag, and this department made that investigation go away. This is supposed to be an oversight hearing when dozens of prosecutors have been fired simply because they worked on cases investigating the former president. This is, and now the current president's... BONDI: What about the fires in California? Do you care about that, Senator Schiff? SCHIFF: This is, excuse me, this is supposed to be an oversight hearing in which members of Congress can get serious answers to serious questions about... BONDI: Are the riots in L.A. serious? SCHIFF: ...about the cover-up of corruption, about the prosecution of the president's enemies. And... BONDI: I think you owe the president an apology. When will it be, when will it be that the members of this committee on a bipartisan basis demand answers to those questions and refuse to accept... BONDI: Clearly, you're a failed lawyer because you don't understand when someone can and cannot answer a question. SCHIFF: ...refuse to accept personal slander as an answer to those questions. BONDI: Personal slander? Will you apologize to Donald Trump for slandering him? Personal slander?

Trump will do anything to save Homan from criticism.

Bondi is working for the American people, and these are their representatives. They have a duty to demand answers to important questions. It's called checks and balances.

Pam Bondi refused to be part of any congressional oversight. She's Trump's Roy Cohn, corrupt to the core.