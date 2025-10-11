Anti-Fascist Expert Professor Moves His Family To Spain After Threats

An expert on anti-fascist groups who teaches at Rutgers University has fled with his family to Spain after getting death threats amid a campaign by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA and other conservative groups to get him fired. Via AP:

Mark Bray, an assistant professor of history, said Thursday that he decided to make the move out of concern for his family’s safety after being falsely labeled as a member of antifa, a term used to describe far-left activist groups that oppose fascism.

“I do not have any affiliation with any antifa group and don’t plan to,” said Bray, who wrote the book “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” (Editor's note: Buy it, it's a great book.) which documents the philosophy and tactics of militant anti-fascist movements in the U.S. and around the world. He has taught courses on anti-fascism and terrorism at the university since 2019.

Bray spoke to The Associated Press from a hotel near Newark Airport, where he was awaiting a flight out of the U.S. He said he will teach his classes remotely.

Right-wing influencers and others began criticizing Bray on social media after President Donald Trump signed an executive order late last month designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. He said he moved his three classes online after he received a death threat late last month.

Although Bray says he is not a member of any antifa groups, which conservatives argue are responsible for political violence, he has donated half of the proceeds from his book to a legal-defense fund for people arrested while protesting fascism.

He said he learned of the petition calling from his ouster when Fox News contacted him for comment. He said he has since received additional threats and that his home address and personal information about his family were posted on social media.

[...] Megyn Doyle, a Rutgers student and the treasurer for its Turning Point USA chapter, told Fox News last week that “when you have a teacher that so often promotes political violence ... we believe that it puts conservative students at risk for Antifa to come in.”

The group’s online petition now has a statement saying it doesn’t support the harassment or doxing — collecting and publishing a person’s private or identifying information without their consent — Bray or anyone else.