AOC Perfectly Mocks Trump Over His IQ Test Challenge

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded on social media after Donald Trump, 79, said "AOC is low IQ," while bragging about his cognitive test, which he confused with an IQ test.

"They have Jasmine Crockett, a low-IQ person," he falsely said. They have AOC's low IQ. If you give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. I took — those are very hard — they're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way. But they're cognitive tests."

"Let AOC go against Trump," he continued. Let Jasmine go against Trump. I don't think — Jasmine — the first couple of questions are easy — a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe."

"You know, when you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions," he added.

AOC responded on Xitter: . "Hello Mr. President!"

"Out of curiosity, did those doctors ask you to draw a clock by any chance?" she wrote. "Was that part hard for you, too? Asking for 340 million people."

Gov. Gavin Newsom jumped in:

Trump often attacks women reporters and lawmakers, particularly those who are people of color. AOC graduated cum laude from Boston University with degrees in Economics and International Relations. In contrast, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testified that Trump directed him to send letters to his high school, colleges, and the College Board threatening legal action if they released his grades or SAT scores.

“When I say conman, I’m talking about a man who declares himself brilliant but directed me to threaten his high school, his colleges, and the College Board to never release his grades or SAT scores,” he said.

"Let AOC go against Trump," he said while speaking in the third person. I think she just blew him out of the water in one social media post.