Bernie Sanders On Daily Show: Trump Is Right, The System Is Broken

On The Daily Show last night, Bernie Sanders was urging Democrats to acknowledge the same truths that Trump has become adept at exploiting. Via the Independent:

“Donald Trump, he may be crazy, he may be a pathological liar, but he’s not stupid,” Sanders said. “The message that he gives off is: ‘The system is broken and only I can fix it.’

(Editor's note: Every time I read about a new congress member who suddenly became a millionaire, I'm furious. Time to stop the stock trading, people!)

The veteran senator went on to say that the Democratic Party needs to acknowledge the “bloody reality” of how powerful Trump is becoming and how he has been able to drag the country so far into line with his policies.

“So when you see Donald Trump go to them and say, ‘You’re giving me ten percent of your company if we’re helping you out? Or, we’re going to do that, but here’s the thing: you’re not going to charge these people anymore? Does that change the calculus now for Democrats to govern with more balls?” Stewart asked.

“I think it does. They’ve seen a boldness in Trump using his power in a way we’ve never seen before,” Sanders replied.

He also claimed that the current campaign donation system, which allows wealthy donors to give unlimited amounts through Super PACs, is broken, too. Sanders alleged that this makes parties reliant on wealthy backers and not on voters.

“Do you go with the money is, where the billionaires are, where the Super PACs are, and kind of do what these guys want?” he said. “Or do you go where the working class, where the middle class are, and those are people who are hurting?”

[...] “You’ve got to finally say to the oligarchs - who have never, ever had it so good, they’re making hand over fist - ‘Sorry guys, a billion dollars is enough,’” he said.

“‘You ain’t gonna have 200 billion or 300 billion. Try to survive on a mere billion. You can start paying your fair share of taxes.’”