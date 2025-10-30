Carter's Clothing Store To Close 150 Stores, Blames Trump's Policies

Yet another large American retailer - and iconic children's clothing company - is suffering huge losses due to Donald Trump's horrific economic policies. This time it is Carter's, the company behind OshKosh, Otter Avenue, Skip Hop and Carter's. They are closing 150 stores and conducting large scale mass layoffs of staff - and they are blaming Donald Trump's policies in part.

Initially, they planned to close 100 stores, but that number rose to 150 recently. They said that tariffs were "largely to blame" for it's financial downfall, which is forcing them to take dramatic cost-cutting steps to save the company.

Profits fell last quarters to $11.6 million. That is 80 percent LESS than the same quarter in 2024. Shocking.

Carters expects the tariffs to cost between $200 million and $250 million annually. It would be impossible to absorb that level of cost internally and the economy - and customer wallets - are already stretched as far as possible. Raising costs on clothes and accessories for children would be difficult sell. In addition to the store closures, Carters will be laying off around 15% of it's office workforce, roughly 300 corporate positions. That will save the company $35 million.

Clothing retailers have been hit particularly hard by Trump's tariffs, with numerous large chains announcing layoffs in the past few weeks. Target announced layoffs in MN while Amazon is laying off 30,000 workers. REI, Orvis and Eddie Bauer will also be closing stores. Tariffs played a role in REI and Orvis' decisions.

This holiday season is going to brutal - customers are losing their jobs, the economy is tanking (for most of us not in the top 1%) and retailers are closing stores due to high costs.