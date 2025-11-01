A Da Vinci Code For Dems: My Discussion On Hardball

I went on Hardball on Monday (now hosted on Substack), and based on a recent report by The Roosevelt Institute, discussed my prescription for how Democrats can not just win, but have another FDR moment that changes everything:

We dove right into it: how the Democratic Party lost its appetite for a good fight. I talked about the new Roosevelt Institute report, which lays it out plain—Democrats became the “steady-as-she-goes” party while Republicans went full demolition derby on the rule of law—and that massively harmed democracy.

My message? Have the damn fight. Stop treating Mitch McConnell like he’s a disappointed headmaster. The filibuster isn’t scripture; it’s a relic keeping progress hostage and doesn't exist in the constitution. We discussed Project 2025, Trump’s little fascist starter kit—and how Dems need FDR's spine to counter it. FDR didn’t whine about courts; he stared them down til they blinked.

That’s the model. Build new institutions, break up monopolies, take on billionaires and remind working people government can still be a force for good. I may have gotten a little animated—shocking, I know—when we hit the billionaire beat. Because as this report said about opportunities we had during the Biden Administration...

