Busted!
'Porn For Me, But Not For Thee': Anti-Porn Republican Is On Fling.com
Credit: Screen capture
By Conover KennardOctober 8, 2025

Michigan State Rep. Josh Schriver, who wants the Supreme Court to overturn same-sex marriage and lost his staff and committee spot for sharing a racist conspiracy theory, sought to ban all online pornography. However, he appears to be tied to an account on a pornographic hook-up website.

The Detroit Metro Times reports:

A Republican state lawmaker leading a campaign to ban pornography in Michigan appears to have had an account on a pornographic hook-up website that promised users they could “find sex” and “get laid tonight,” according to records obtained by Metro Times.

State Rep. Josh Schriver, R-Oxford, who has called porn a “scourge” and compared it to heroin, introduced legislation in September to ban online pornography statewide. But data reviewed by Metro Times show that an account linked to his personal AOL email address appeared in a data breach from Fling.com, a pornographic dating site that features live web cams and promised users they could “find sex” and “get laid tonight.” An archived version of the site shows it provided access to explicit photos, videos, and live sex webcams.

For years, the website described itself as the “world’s best casual personals for adult dating, sex, and swingers.”

The leaked information, verified by the cybersecurity database SnusBase, lists Schriver’s email address and a profile indicating sexual interests including “fetish” and “groupsex.” The account was last accessed on Sept. 11, 2010, according to breach data.

The records also suggest the account was authentic. The same email address and password appear in multiple other breaches linked to Schriver’s verified personal accounts, including MySpace and Chegg, a homework help platform. The birthday and IP address in the Fling.com records align with Schriver’s March 1992 birth date and his time as a student at Michigan State University in East Lansing, where he graduated in 2015.

...

“This is fake,” Schriver said. “I’ve never heard of this website or accessed it.”

Schriver’s denial is contradicted by extensive cybersecurity data reviewed by Metro Times. The information appears in multiple verified breach databases and includes personal details, such as his birth date, AOL address, and an IP address in East Lansing.

A tweet from last month:

Schriver is married, and we aren't kink-shaming the couple. But we do judge him for being a raging hypocrite.

