Gasbag Mark Levin Claims The Democratic Party Is 'The Enemy Within'

On Tuesday morning's Fox and Friends, Fox News host Mark Levin went full Joe McCarthy on the Democratic Party.

Levin said the "Democrat Party" is "the enemy within" because they want to destroy the United States.

Dude, demanding affordability in health insurance is NOT "destroying the United States." How many health insurance stocks do you OWN, Mark?

Margaret Thatcher also called the working class "miners" the enemy within during their strikes. Fox News is running with this new line of attack on many of their primetime shows.

Americans do not want troops on the ground in US cities. But Trumpworld must appease Trump's ego.

At least Levin wasn't spitting into the camera. It's always those supporting a wanna be fascist dictators who claim those opposing a dictatorship are the enemies.

Levin was particularly agitated on the anniversary of the Oct 7th attack on Israel.

LEVIN: People, you know, Donald Trump uses this phrase, the enemy within, you know, who else used that phrase? Great men of the past, Abraham Lincoln, talked about the enemy within. When you have an enemy within, and you say we have an enemy within, our press starts attacking you as some kind of a fascist. There is an enemy within. The Democrat Party has changed. It's not just policy disputes. They seek to overthrow the republic. They seek to destroy our economic system. They want to change the citizenry and the population. They want to bankrupt the country. These are not policy disputes anymore with the Democrat Party. These are fundamental battles over the survivability of the United States. Trump gets it 100 percent, and he's trying to do the best he can in our country, in the Middle East and with Europe.

Embedded within his complaints are white supremacist attacks on minorities. Levin offers no explanation for how the Democratic Party has become an enemy except for vitriolic hyperbole. The Democratic Party is the opposing political party, moron. Well over half this country supports their vision.

Is Levin now claiming 160 million Americans are traitors if you don't bow down to the fatuous, bronzed-up old man?

Trump is authorizing US troops on US soil to carry out corrupt ICE raids in blue states' cities.

Any form of protest or criticism of Donald Trump and his corrupt administration of unqualified sycophants is described as an insurrection. . Projection much?

The real insurrection occurred on January 6th, 2021, and continues as Trump assaults the US Constitution -- and the constituents he swore to protect -- every day he holds the office.