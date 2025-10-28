Gavin Newsom Tosses Truth Bomb On Trump: We 'Can Lose This Country'

During a All The Smoke podcast, Gov. Gavin Newsom did not mince words when he said Trump and his Project 2025 minions are not "fucking around," and the U.S. is on the verge of losing the country.

Newsom took a sledgehammer to Speaker Johnson's feckless leadership and complete abdication of oversight of co-equal branches of government by giving Demented Donald free reign to destroy everything in his path, legal or not.

The courts have been co-conspirators to Trump's treacherous actions.

NEWSOM: You can lose this country. No bullshit. It's not the rule of law anymore. It's the rule of Don, right? He didn't give a shit about the law. I mean he's already taken - Congress doesn't exist. They're completely supine. They're on their back. "Yes, and sir. What else do you need?" The courts are increasingly the same. I mean this whole system three co-equal branches guy. I'm gonna get. This I do remember, even with 960 SAT that they taught us in seventh grade. Three co-equal branches of government. Popular sovereignty. Rule of law. You know, oversight that's gone, man. This guy is wrecking this country and again, it's not about being Democrat or Republican. I married into a big Republican family. I have deep respect and love for people I disagree with. On our podcast, I've had Charlie Kirk on - had Steve Bannon on. I had guys that were running my recall campaigns. Literally the people like Newt Gingrich that were literally leading the effort to get me recalled as governor. I want to reach out to folks I disagree with, understand them. But at the same time we have to understand these guys aren't fucking around. They're not fucking around. These guys are surgical -- and so we have to get our shit together. The Democratic party and that's what I'm trying to trigger. That deeper understanding but also iterating myself and being accountable not just identifying a problem trying to solve it at the same time

Gov. Newsom has been the most effective Democratic politician at mocking and highlighting the insanity and criminality going on at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.