George Santos Claims He Will Work Toward Prison Reform

Which is what most Republican politicians say when they get sprung. It's always a shock to find people are mean to you in prison!
By Susie MadrakOctober 20, 2025

In his first public statement since leaving prison, George Santos said he was “degraded and dehumanized” by prison wardens. Via the Independent:

The disgraced former New York Congressman had served just 84 days of his seven-year sentence when the president announced Friday he had commuted his sentence, which was handed down in April after the 37-year-old pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft stemming from several schemes to deceive donors and steal identities to fund his campaign.

In his first public comments since leaving New Jersey’s FCI Fairton, Santos posted on X that he holds “no anger toward anyone” — but then bashed two prison wardens by name: “No one should ever be dehumanized or degraded like I was by the FCI Fairton Warden Kelly and Assistant Warden Nobile.”

[...] Santos, who was expelled from Congress in 2023, said he plans to dedicate his focus to “prison reform and accountability, ensuring that those in power uphold the dignity and humanity of every person in their care.” These efforts were “inspired by President Trump’s work toward peace in the Middle East,” he added.

It's funny, isn't it? Republican politicians who go to prison are so shocked at how mean everyone is to them. I mean, haven't they ever watched TV or movies? Do they not know this is the system they sold to the voters when they swore to be "tough on crime"? It is all such a mystery!

