GOP Spin Doctor Goes Into Tailspin Over Trump's Tariff Trouble

GOP spinmeister Scott Jennings stepped into Trump's tariff war fiasco while appearing on CNN and got sucked down in the muck quickly.

As the gentle reader already knows, Donny Dementia has screwed up things so badly, that China is boycotting American soybeans and buying heavily from Argentina, and thereby screwing over American farmers. On top of that, Dumb Donald is giving billions to Argentina and is now promising to bail out the soybean farmers.

At first, Jennings tried to downplay and minimize the massive clusterfuck that Trump created. Failing to do that, Jennings tried to divert attention to how beef farmers are happy because they get to gouge shoppers. Sadly for Jennings, host Abby Phillip wasn't having any of that:

“Now in other trade deals, other farmers are ecstatic, the beef guys are really happy with what he's doing in Europe,” Jennings said. “But on this China deal, what you hope is, when the final trade deal comes in -- which should be soon -- that you'll get a deal for our [products]." Jennings was cut short, however, by Phillip, who argued the United States was in a poor negotiating position, something she laid the blame for directly at the feet of the Trump administration. “What kind of negotiating position are we in when China knows that they've put us up against the wall, that our farmers are begging for a bailout, and then we are also bailing out Argentina, which is now competing with us!” Phillip said. “We're bailing out the people competing with our farmers. Make it make sense!”

There's been nothing that has come out of this regime that has made sense. And they aren't about to start now.

And just how is the administration going to bail out the farmers when the government is shut down anyway?