Ha Ha, Ya Burnt! Blue States Messages Blaming Trump For Shutdown

Some states are turning the table on the administration.
By Susie MadrakOctober 23, 2025

Turning the tables on the White House’s shutdown blame game, at least three states have now posted notices to their state government websites informing residents that the shutdown is entirely the Republicans’ fault. Via The New Republic:

“Because Republicans in Washington D.C., failed to pass a federal budget, causing the federal government shutdown, November 2025 SNAP benefits cannot be paid. Starting October 16, SNAP benefits will not be paid until the federal government shutdown ends and funds are released to PA,” a banner on the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services website reads.

Illinois issued a similar message, further pinning the blame on “federal officials with the Trump Administration.”

“SNAP customers will not receive November food benefits—unless there is further action from the Trump administration to reopen the government,” the website for the Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility said.

California, whose governor played his own imitation game against Trump this summer, also jumped on the bandwagon. In a note on the California Health and Human Services Agency website, the state government blamed the shutdown on the “failures of the President and Congress.”

The government has been shut down for more than 21 days as of Wednesday, making it the second-longest federal closure in U.S. history. It’s only bested by a 35-day shutdown between 2018 and 2019, during Donald Trump’s first term.

“From 2018 to 2022, individuals and organizations from blue states contributed nearly 60% of all federal tax receipts but only received 53% of all federal contributions to states in the form of either direct payments, grants, contracts, or wages.”

jicymi time.com/7222411/blue...

Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz.bsky.social) 2025-10-22T01:47:33.813Z

For weeks, federal websites have displayed messages overtly blaming the shutdown on Democrats, in violation of ethics codes. trib.al/wX1nuOH

Now, at least 3 states have posted notices to their state government websites pinning the blame on “federal officials with the Trump Administration."

The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 2025-10-22T18:55:37.532328Z

