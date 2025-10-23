How Funny Was Taxi?

There are many TV sitcoms the last a long time on television, but there are few that actually make one laugh out loud consistently.

Taxi is one of those shows. Buoyed by an incredible cast and a writing room led by Oscar winner James L. Brooks, Taxi had more than its share of fall off the couch funny.

Shot almost entirely in a garage setting in NYC, who can ever forget characters like Louie DePalma, Latka, Simka, and Reverend Jim?

Taxi ranked #7 all-time on Best Comedy series on Rotten Tomatoes.

It hit at #17 on Rolling Stone's list.

Open thread.