Kristi Noem's Gross Propaganda Video Violates Hatch Act

Voice modified to accentuate the absurdity of Noem and her naked politicization of the government shutdown. Kristi Noem might be the worst of Trump's cabinet, but they're all so awful that that title changes daily.

Source: CNN

“It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe,” Noem says in the video. “However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.”

CNN's Zachary Wolf posits that it could be a violation of the Hatch Act, but even it was, likely nothing would be done about it.

Officials aren’t technically supposed to engage in direct politics while on the clock, so Noem’s recording dances up to the line of violating the spirit of that law, the Hatch Act, passed with bipartisan support in 1939 after workers hired by government agencies during the Great Depression were accused of doing campaign work on behalf of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Administration. It’s called the Hatch Act after Sen. Carl Hatch, the New Mexico Democrat who pushed for it, but the technical name is better: “An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities.” Much of the law, according to the Congressional Research Service, is focused on federal and state officials taking direct action to influence political campaigns. While Noem’s video is clearly political, it does not have to do specifically with a campaign. She does not mention the next national election, which takes place in November 2026. The video is on shakier ground when it comes to the law’s prohibition on “engaging in political activity while on duty; on federal property; while wearing a uniform or official insignia; or in a government vehicle.” Even if Noem’s accusation were a Hatch Act violation, it’s unlikely anybody would do anything about it.

And at least one airport is refusing to show it. via KOIN:

Portland International Airport, however, will not be airing the message. A spokesperson for the Port of Portland confirmed to KOIN 6 News on Friday that they had received a TSA request to display Secretary Noem’s video regarding the current federal government shutdown. However, they did not consent to playing it. “We believe the Hatch Act clearly prohibits use of public assets for political purposes and messaging,” a spokesperson said. “Additionally, Oregon law states no public employee can promote or oppose any political committee, party, or affiliation. We believe consenting to playing this video on Port assets would violate Oregon law.”

A new Noem video is being played at airports trashing Democrats. pic.twitter.com/S9eliK1Bt2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 11, 2025

Noem's grotesqueness still falls short of what they're doing on an official government website for Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The HUD homepage right now



This is INSANE and likely illegal. pic.twitter.com/vIGngA5ryv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 30, 2025

But don't you dare call it propaganda.