Large Majorities Of Americans Think Trump Has Abused Power, Harmed US

Pew Research did the study and the math:

The new Pew Research Center survey of 3,455 U.S. adults, conducted Sept. 22-28, also finds that majorities of Americans say that since taking office in January, Trump definitely or probably has improperly used his office to:

• Punish those who say things he does not like (66%)

• Enrich himself or his friends and family (61%)

• Encourage federal investigations of his political opponents (62%)

Similar majorities say Trump definitely or probably has not set a high moral standard for the presidency (64%), improved U.S. standing around the world (60%), run an open and transparent administration (60%), or improved the way government works (59%).