Mike’s Blog Round-Up

I used to be disgusted; now I’m trying to be amused
By TengrainOctober 2, 2025

Above, Elvis Costello performs, Red Shoes. "I used to be disgusted; now I’m trying to be amused,” I am still disgusted, but elements of those strutting buffoons at their train wreck in Quaantico Virginia were amusing.

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants is still disgusted.

Claytoonz presents, "Beardos and Fatsos" and no mention of drunkos or pedos.

Mike the Mad Biologist maintains that we primary voters don't need to be political and policy experts.

Ian Welsh thinks we're headed for a another tech crash. Ask A.I. for help!

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia finds beauty in the urban landscape.

On this day in 1789 George Washington transmitted the proposed constitutional amendments (The Bill of Rights) to the states for ratification. We did it once, we can do it again.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.

