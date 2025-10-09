Mike’s Blog Roundup

Bark Bark Woof Woof - flaming rhetoric;

God's Spies - the Dilemma: DO or DO NOT?

Men Yell at Me - they want to replace women with AI;

Obsidian Wings** - China’s Gilded Age (now with extra corruption!)

The BradBlog - Justice Roberts: “Supreme Arrogance!"

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with 'for MBRU' in the subject line).

Jay Rosen has retired from teaching journalism and now will help news consumers go into the production side. And follow me on Bluesky.

**And NOTE that Obsidian Wings has moved here, and the memory-holed stuff can be found here.