Chris Christie: 'This Is No Longer The Department Of Justice'

In a discussion of the Letitia James prosecution, former U.S. attorney Chris Christie slammed the case.

"Look, first off, let's just talk about Letitia James prosecution specifically. I will get to the broader point," Christie said.

"We're talking about if -- even if you agree that she is guilty of something, which I think we have a long way to go on that, we are talking about a total loss of $1,800."

"$18,000," Stephanopoulos interjected.

"No, no, George, $18,000 over the life of loan," Christie said.

"She had the loan five years. You can't charge something somebody for something they would have gotten 30 years from now. If she sold the house, she wouldn't get the entire benefit of the lower mortgage rate. She would only get the amount she has owned the house, five years.

"The standards in the Justice Department manual, as Sarah (Isgur) knows, would not have permitted us to bring this prosecution. Those things are being thrown away. It's too small amount of money to put federal resources on.

"We know why this was done. It was done because Donald Trump told the Justice Department to prosecute Letitia James. and when the professionals there wouldn't do it, he put somebody in who would just follow his instructions, whose previous job was reviewing exhibits at the Smithsonian. So that's what's going on here.

"Here is the difference between Trump and Trump One. I will say it more directly than Sarah did. This is no longer the Department of Justice. It's no longer the premier prosecuting office in America.

"What it is now is a capo regime who goes out and executes hits when directed by the don to do so."

But in a chilling aside, Christie told Stephanopoulos that if Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, there's not a thing anyone can do about it.