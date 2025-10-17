The ODD COUPLE Play Password

Originally the story idea was created by Neil Simon's brother Danny, who turned the idea over to Neil.

That led to a successful Broadway play and a well received movie starring Walter Matthau and Jack Lemon.

The Odd Couple then transitioned to the small screen and from 1970 to 1975, the TV series ran featuring Tony Randall and Jack Klugman as the odd couple.

I must admit, I love the series more than the movie. The show ran endlessly in syndication when I was a kid. Most of my friends hanging out in 47st St Park. Astoria watched it too.

