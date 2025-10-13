Pope Leo Addresses Reporters, Condemns Clickbait Journalism

The pope has condemned clickbait as a “degrading” part of journalism, at a private audience with global newswires. Via The Guardian:

Australian media representatives were among those to hear directly from Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday with about 150 members of newswire alliance Minds International. In the first six months of his papacy, Pope Leo has been a proactive supporter of journalism as “a public good that we all should protect”. “Communication must be freed from the misguided thinking that corrupts it, from unfair competition and the degrading practice of so-called clickbait,” he said on Thursday.

The pope also spoke about the challenges facing news media with the rise of AI.