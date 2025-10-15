Scott Bessent Gaslights Charlie Kirk Listeners, Says Osama Bin Laden Only 'Captured'

The Trump administration are flipping out over NoKings protests by already blaming Antifa (aka antifascists). Appearing on the Charlie Kirk show, Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent claimed the US only captured Osama bin Laden after 9/11, with no mention of what reality was -- Bin Laden was killed by Seal Team Six.

What rock are these creeps living under? it was a much publicized event when OBL was killed by Navy Seals during the Obama administration. Trump has been very jealous ever since - even going to so far as lying about predicting bin Laden would attack America in some book.

Making things worse, Trump has Antifa on the brain. Using an organization that doesn't exist and which designates people opposed to fascism as a scapegoat is ridiculous, but they have nothing else.

The MAGA cult blames Antifa for actual Americans protesting against a sick and deteriorating narcissist trying to turn the US into a dictatorship and fascist state.

In almost the same breath, Bessent then tries to tie the murder of Charlie Kirk to the left and Antifa -- again, not organized, just people opposed to fascism -- which is absurd.

BESENT: You know, how are they constructed because this takes a lot of money, it takes a lot of organization, and we are going to do that. We have started to compile lists, put together networks, and there's a long record here. And we don't know how much of the support is coming in from overseas. We don't know how much being supported by U.S. nonprofits, C3s that give money to C4s, but this is mission critical for us now. Just as after 9-11 and Osama bin Laden, the ultimate culprit, was captured, we are operationalizing this here at Treasury, and we are going to track down who is responsible for this. So Charlie's death has set this off, and we are determined, we are determined not only to honor him, but to keep our country safe and to ensure freedom of speech on both sides.

This is another attempt to tamp down all dissent against the Trump administration. Protests against Teump have been going on since Trump ran for office. Kirk's death has nothing to do with it.

Liars gotta lie. And Republicans always project. All that nonsense about C3s giving to C4s is what they do with hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

Republicans were furious with the DHS back in 2009-2010 and Glenn Beck screamed that President Obama was making lists of conservative organizations. They whined mightily and complained that the IRS was targeting them. Flash forward to today and the projection oozes out of every word he says. He is the Treasury Secretary and is threatening legitimate liberal organizations, trying to demonize them as something dark and evil.

Antifa(scism) is not organized into "C3s and C4s". It's people opposing the fascist state this country has become.

Bessent is another lying scoundrel with the Trump administration.

(Karoli Kuns contributed to this article)