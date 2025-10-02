Hey Sean Duffy, Come Get Your Plane Crashes

On Wednesday evening two Delta Jets collided with each other on a runway at LaGuardia Airport, destroying a plane’s nose and ripping off a large part of a wing.

Miraculously there were no reported major injuries to passengers and the crew.

The Guardian:

The wing of an aircraft carrying 32 people getting ready to take off Wednesday night to Roanoke, Virginia, hit the fuselage of an aircraft arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, with 61 people aboard, according to a statement from Delta. A flight attendant had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. There were no reports of passengers injured, the airline said. “Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit we have damage to our windscreen and ... some of our screens in here,” a pilot said, according to air traffic control audio.

Since Donald Trump took office, there have been an inordinate number of air traffic incidents causing people to be afraid to fly. It's no coincidence that this has been happening after Trump began firing hundreds of "probationary FAA employees as part of a larger directive to reduce the federal workforce in February."

Unqualified Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy continually blames the Biden administration for all their issues, but that falls on deaf ears. Duffy has been unable to hire new air traffic controllers and with the government shutdown,

The buck stops with you, Duffy.