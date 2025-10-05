'So Bad For Republicans!' Trump Rages As Fox News Guest Says Shutdown Is Over Health Care

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News and correspondent Peter Doocy for allowing a Democratic senator to point out Republicans had shut down the government instead of negotiating for lower health care costs.
By David EdwardsOctober 5, 2025

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News and correspondent Peter Doocy for allowing a Democratic senator to point out Republicans had shut down the government instead of negotiating for lower health care costs.

"This is about the price that Americans have to pay for their health care," Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) told Doocy during the Sunday interview. "We could sort this out next week sometime or as early as Monday if Mike Johnson would bring back the Republican House, we get together and have a real negotiation about how to bring down these high costs for the American people."

Moments later, the president unloaded in a Truth Social post.

"Why is FoxNews and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare?" Trump wrote. "The FAKE SPIN is so bad for Republicans that it is hard to believe that we WIN. It will be very unfair, in the future, when they don't have 'TRUMP' to fight for them."

"I'm watching this Interview. It just doesn't end. Fox should either get on board, or get off board, NOW, but at this point, it just doesn't make any difference to me," he continued. "They suck up the Ratings because of us, and then spin them in the Democrats' direction."

Trump went on to complain about Fox News polls showing that many Americans disapproved of the job he was doing.

"If I have a fake bad 'Poll,' many of which are done by Fox (One of the worst 'Pollsters' out there is the FoxNews Poll), they put them up immediately, and with gusto," he claimed. "Republicans are so tired of this fight with Fox always trying to be so 'politically correct!'"

Discussion

