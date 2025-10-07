Pete Hegseth Admits Being Shouted Down In The Oval Office For Failing Trump

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed that President Donald Trump "yelled" at him for failing at his job the last time he was in the Oval Office.
By David EdwardsOctober 7, 2025

In an interview recorded over the weekend, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Hegseth if he recalled the "last time that somebody yelled at you."

"Last time I was in the Oval Office," the defense secretary admitted. "President Trump's the boss. He sets the tone."

"If you don't get it done, he'll let you know about it," he added. "So that's probably it."

Hegseth did not reveal why Trump scolded him.

Discussion

