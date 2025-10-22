Jebus Johnson Blames No Kings Rally After Hakeem Jeffries Threat

Johnson blamed the No Kings rallies for triggering Christopher Moynihan's threats against Jeffries.
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoOctober 22, 2025

During a press conference Speaker Johnson claimed he didn't know anything about the January 6 convicted insurrectionist who was pardoned by Trump, that was arrested for making death threats against Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, and instead blamed the left for all political violence in America.

As usual Johnson uses the "I know nothing" defense to not comment on anything negative about Trump and quickly told the press not to make a partisan issue out of it - which he was just doing.

Q: Mr. Speaker, getting back to the threat to Hakeem Jeffries, this is one of a number of individuals who were pardoned as a result of January 6th who have been re-arrested on various charges.

Did President Trump make a mistake by just offering up a blanket pardon for every single person that was convicted as a result of January 6th?

JOHNSON: I don't know any of the details of this at all.

I don't know who's been alleged to have been involved in this.

I will say that anybody, anybody who threatens political violence against elected officials or anyone else should have the full weight and measure of the Department of Justice on their head.

I trust that that will happen.

I hope it will.

We are intellectually consistent about that, obviously.

I will tell you this.

The violence on the left is far more prevalent than the violence on the right.

Don't make me go through the list.

You all know it.

All of these assassinations, the assassination culture that's been advanced now, this is the left in almost every case that is advancing this and not the right.

So let's not make it a partisan issue.

You don't want me to go there.

How does a man of the Lord lie so much?

