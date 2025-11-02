These Little Piggies Make A Fist

A cartoon for November 2, 2025.
By Ratt
November 2, 2025

Happy November! As I write, the Dodgers and Blue Jays are battling it out in the 10th inning of the 7th game of the World Series. At this point, I'm willing to celebrate whoever wins because the battle has been fierce and they've both been amazing.

If you haven't seen by now, Trump hosted a -- I shit you not -- Gatsby themed party at Mar a Lago on Halloween night while SNAP benefits expired. Is there any better way to raise a middle finger to Americans than that?

Hopefully you got an extra hour of sleep and are ready to face this month of billionaire parties and starvation.

-Karoli

