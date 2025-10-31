Trump Official: 'Your Government Is Failing You Right Now'

Alleged House Speaker Mike Johnson got a little nervous after a Trump administration official said, "My message to America is first, the fact that your government is failing you right now" during the government shutdown.

"Follow up," a reporter said at the press conference. "I mean, because reality is setting in for a lot of people this weekend. So what do you say to the millions of people who stand to lose their food stamp benefits? What should they do?"

"My message to America is, first, the fact that your government is failing you right now, that poverty is not red or blue," she admitted. "It is not a Republican or Democrat issue. Doesn't matter who you voted for or even if you voted."

"If you are in a position where you can't feed your family and you're relying on that $187 a month for an average family in the SNAP program, that we have failed you," she added.

Trump's little Johnson immediately took over the podium and the mic.

"When she says 'we have failed you,' she means 'we, the Democrats,' okay?" he insisted. "Because, as we've just explained, Republicans have voted 14 times to get this done. We're doing everything we can."

"They say, well, the Republicans are in charge of the federal government," he added. "Why can't they get this done? It's simple math. We need 60 votes in the Senate. We only have 53 Republicans."

Yeah, that's not what's happening. No matter how hard Johnson tries to gaslight us, the American people know that Republicans are at fault for the shutdown. Republicans control every level of government. There is a contingency plan for SNAP, but Mike lied about that, too.

Ed. Note: Republicans can ditch the filibuster any time they want to get this done. Republicans can do a deal with Democrats to get this done. They don't want to do either of those things, so Republicans are responsible and Republicans are failing Americans as a result.