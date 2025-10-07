Trump: There Are 'Black Women With MAGA Hats' All Over Chicago

Serial liar Donald Trump expects us to believe that Black women in Chicago are begging for the military to invade their city to feel safe. Trump's newest lie is like a 'sir story,' and we're only surprised that he didn't say they had tears in their eyes. Invade me harder, Daddy Trump!

"And the people of Chicago," he told reporters. "So you have black women with MAGA hats on in Chicago all over the place."

"They want the guard to come in, or they don't care who comes in," he added. "They just want to be safe."

Perhaps President Stephen Miller is feeding Trump false information about Black women in Chicago wearing MAGA hats, even presenting AI-generated images of them supporting the invasion of Democratic cities. Or, and this is possible, Donald is insane. He somehow wants the public to back him on his plans for the military to storm the streets of Democratic cities.

Crime, including violent crime, is down significantly from pandemic-era highs across the United States. Donald knows this, so he's gaslighting the public. The US Constitution is structured so that the terms of elected officials expire on a specific date and cannot be extended. And yet, Trump was photographed in the White House with Democratic leaders with 'Trump 2028' hats. Make of that what you will, but democracy is hanging in the balance.