Trump's Dumb Lawyer Doesn't Get How 'Off The Record' Works

The only thing that might save us from these people working for Trump is the fact that so many of them are completely incompetent: Trump DOJ Prosecutor Sent Journalist Dozens of Texts — Then Tried to Claim ‘Off the Record’:

It was most certainly not off the record, and on Monday evening, Bower published screenshots of their texts.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan sent Lawfare Senior Editor Anna Bower dozens of text messages earlier this month to complain about her reporting — and then attempted to claim after the fact that the conversation was off the record.

Here's Collins reporting on the story from the clip above:

COLLINS: As James Comey's attorneys are arguing that Lindsay Halligan was improperly appointed to her role. Trump's handpicked U.S. attorney in Virginia is attracting scrutiny for another reason.

Lindsay Halligan reportedly spent some 33 hours on and off during a recent weekend texting with a reporter, not in regards to Comey's case, but that of another one of the president's targets, New York Attorney General Letitia James. It was reporting on that case that kickstarted this back and forth that you're about to see. Let me explain.

Anna Bower is a senior editor for the nonprofit publication Lawfare. She really recently posted about a New York Times story concerning the case that was being made against against the New York Attorney General and Halligan is the person, of course, who presented that case to the grand jury.

Less than an hour after Bower posted about it, Halligan messaged her directly on the encrypted app signal that reporters often use, and according to Bauer, Lindsay Halligan wrote quote Anna Lindsay Halligan here.

"You're reporting things that are simply not true. Thought you should have a heads up." What followed that initial text was more than a day of text insisting that the reporting from the New York Times was inaccurate.

Now Bauer hadn't reported that, but because she had repeated it online, Halligan was going back and forth with her on the merits of that reporting. Then after a few hours, Halligan wrote, "By the way, everything I ever sent you is off record. You're not a journalist, so it's weird saying that, but just letting you know."

Bower responded, quote, "I'm sorry, but that's not how this works. You don't get to say that in retrospect." She then tonight posted the entire text chain to Lawfare.