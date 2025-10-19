Tyranny Bites!

Or...When we said No Kings last time, we meant it the first time!
Tyranny Bites!
Credit: Ratt
By RattOctober 19, 2025

It's the day after the #NoKings rallies and marches and WOW! 7 million people showed up, protested peacefully, and made liars like Karoline Leavitt look like the fools they are.

And Portland, thank you for the inflatable frogs and other characters! What a joy it was to see all the frogs and roosters and even penguins! It was a total street party vibe, causing Tyrannical Trump to shrug and say "So what?"

I was in Ventura on a beautiful warm fall day, carrying a giant upside-down flag. It was fun, but there was certainly an undercurrent of gravity. After all, ICE is very active out here and we are committed to protecting our Latino neighbors and friends however we need to.

Did you go to a march yesterday? What did you see? Here's some of the sights from mine.

img_6342
Credit: Karoli Kuns

Pink and blue inflatable characters
Credit: Karoli Kuns

Black pug with Fuck Trump TShirt on
Credit: Karoli Kuns

I had to include the pug. Just the perfect furry friend.

- Karoli

Discussion

