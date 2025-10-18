NoKings Rallies Around The Country - And Even The World

Wow! On my way to Long Beach, CA to canvass for YES ON PROP 50 & then a rally for No Kings! Surreal freeway signs on my way on the 5 freeway south about “Live Weapons Over FWY”! This is the felon’s handiwork, closing down our main freeway(s) to shoot live weapons over Camp Pendleton! NO KINGS!!!

— Analisa Swan (she/her) (@analisaswan.bsky.social) 2025-10-18T16:56:17.160Z