Do You Hear The People Sing? They're Saying 'No Kings!'

Remember: There are more of us than them. The people are standing up everywhere. If you don't see your local protest, leave it in the comments:

Happy NO KINGS DAY in Palm Beach Florida! A short distance from MAR-A- LARDO — TriciaE (@triciae80.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T14:29:07.073Z

https://bsky.app/profile/shaygabriel.bsky.social/post/3lrkwbhk4m22b

Shortly after the Atlanta #nokings event kicked off at 10, organizers said Liberty Plaza near the state Capitol had already reached maximum capacity of 5,000. — (@journalistross.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T14:10:27.763Z

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters have gathered on the beltway in Silver Spring, Maryland for a “No Kings Day” protest against Donald Trump (Video: Maryam Shahzad) — Opheliasblue (@opheliasblue.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T15:49:29.638Z

https://bsky.app/profile/schmails.bsky.social/post/3lrlbopxc722o

Eugene Oregon where 500+ people gathered in the rain on very short notice

#NoKings

##StopTheCoup — (@dianainoregon.bsky.social) 2025-02-17T23:48:17.736Z

No Kings rally in Philly #NoKings — Robert Moran (@robertmoran215.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T15:33:03.605Z

https://bsky.app/profile/jackjenkins.me/post/3lrlbbewvhc2a

Excellent - and growing - turnout for #NoKings in Freeport, Maine! 💪🏻 — Diane (@mainewrexhamfan.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T13:10:03.329Z

https://bsky.app/profile/yolanda7712.bsky.social/post/3lrjxvopnac2v

https://bsky.app/profile/annetteclancy.bsky.social/post/3lrl23iho7c2g

The first of two #NoKings protests in Grand Rapids. Thousands of people on the lawn in front of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum. — Thomas Scheidel, APR (@tomstravels.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T14:14:55.415Z

#NoKings is already warming up here in #Ocala Florida! Official start isn’t for another 30 min. — Ann Barks (@annbarks.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T13:41:42.180Z

Morrisville NC #NoKings kick off - heading out to intersections along Davis Dr shortly — The Crazy Dog Lady (@thecrazydoglady.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T13:08:38.163Z

https://bsky.app/profile/whoiskf.bsky.social/post/3lrjqpq6ph22i