Do You Hear The People Sing? They're Saying 'No Kings!'

Remember: There are more of us than them. The people are standing up everywhere. If you don't see your local protest, leave it in the comments:
Happy NO KINGS DAY in Palm Beach Florida! A short distance from MAR-A- LARDO
Shortly after the Atlanta #nokings event kicked off at 10, organizers said Liberty Plaza near the state Capitol had already reached maximum capacity of 5,000.
HAPPENING NOW: Protesters have gathered on the beltway in Silver Spring, Maryland for a “No Kings Day” protest against Donald Trump (Video: Maryam Shahzad)
Eugene Oregon where 500+ people gathered in the rain on very short notice
No Kings protest and Daytona Beach brings over 2000 people...
No Kings rally in Philly #NoKings
At the #nokings demo #notyrants in #Amsterdam
#NoKings Wilmington, Delaware
Excellent - and growing - turnout for #NoKings in Freeport, Maine! 💪🏻
#NoKings peaceful protest on #YorkPA
Tokyo. #nokings
#nokings #atlanta
The first of two #NoKings protests in Grand Rapids. Thousands of people on the lawn in front of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum.
#NoKings is already warming up here in #Ocala Florida! Official start isn’t for another 30 min.
HAPPENING NOW: Bicentennial Mall in Nashville, TN. @50501nashtn.bsky.social
There are NO KINGS in America ❌👑
#50501Movement #PeoplesMovement #NoKings #ImpeachTrump
In Lisbon, #Portugal. #NoKings #USA
#nokings Annapolis Haven’t even started
In #Paris at Place #Bastille (of course) 💪 #NoKings #NoKingsProtest #PasDesRois #WeAreAmericans
Morrisville NC #NoKings kick off - heading out to intersections along Davis Dr shortly
'No Kings' protests across Tampa Bay, Florida...
Protesters line the sidewalks...
St Pete, FL representing! #nokings #fdt
I’m super glad classes are done because I just spent three hours yelling into a bullhorn at the West Palm Beach #NoKings protest and I won’t be able to speak for days. Also, after eight years, I finally got a “Donald Trump can’t swim!” chant going. Probably ~2K attendees.
