Do You Hear The People Sing? They're Saying 'No Kings!'

Rallies in Europe, too!
By Susie MadrakJune 14, 2025

Remember: There are more of us than them. The people are standing up everywhere. If you don't see your local protest, leave it in the comments:

Happy NO KINGS DAY in Palm Beach Florida! A short distance from MAR-A- LARDO

TriciaE (@triciae80.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T14:29:07.073Z

https://bsky.app/profile/shaygabriel.bsky.social/post/3lrkwbhk4m22b

Shortly after the Atlanta #nokings event kicked off at 10, organizers said Liberty Plaza near the state Capitol had already reached maximum capacity of 5,000.

(@journalistross.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T14:10:27.763Z

Alex G (@alexiterick.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T13:53:06.537Z

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters have gathered on the beltway in Silver Spring, Maryland for a “No Kings Day” protest against Donald Trump (Video: Maryam Shahzad)

Opheliasblue (@opheliasblue.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T15:49:29.638Z

https://bsky.app/profile/schmails.bsky.social/post/3lrlbopxc722o

Eugene Oregon where 500+ people gathered in the rain on very short notice
#NoKings
##StopTheCoup

(@dianainoregon.bsky.social) 2025-02-17T23:48:17.736Z

No Kings protest and Daytona Beach brings over 2000 people...

#NoKings

youtube.com/shorts/jvaf5...

Fighting Liberal Texas Dem🌈🌊💙🦋Congress Switchboard 202-224-3121 (@fightingliberal.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T15:57:14.820Z

No Kings!

Corey O'Neill (@coreyoneill.bsky.social) 2025-06-13T20:38:44.379Z

No Kings rally in Philly #NoKings

Robert Moran (@robertmoran215.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T15:33:03.605Z

https://bsky.app/profile/jackjenkins.me/post/3lrlbbewvhc2a

At the #nokings demo #notyrants in #Amsterdam

Rudolf van der Berg (@internetthought.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T11:25:27.220Z

#NoKings Wilmington, Delaware

Sarena (@sdeglin.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T13:40:23.134Z

Excellent - and growing - turnout for #NoKings in Freeport, Maine! 💪🏻

Diane (@mainewrexhamfan.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T13:10:03.329Z

https://bsky.app/profile/yolanda7712.bsky.social/post/3lrjxvopnac2v

#NOKINGS

Indivisible Charleston Chapter (@chsindivisible.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T14:32:59.055Z

#NoKings peaceful protest on #YorkPA

Dr.Mr.Ed (@drmred.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T14:10:07.009Z

Tokyo. #nokings

Azby Brown (@azby.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T13:02:31.464Z

https://bsky.app/profile/annetteclancy.bsky.social/post/3lrl23iho7c2g

#nokings #atlanta

Elbonian (@elbonian.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T14:01:29.146Z

The first of two #NoKings protests in Grand Rapids. Thousands of people on the lawn in front of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum.

Thomas Scheidel, APR (@tomstravels.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T14:14:55.415Z

#NoKings is already warming up here in #Ocala Florida! Official start isn’t for another 30 min.

Ann Barks (@annbarks.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T13:41:42.180Z

HAPPENING NOW: Bicentennial Mall in Nashville, TN. @50501nashtn.bsky.social

There are NO KINGS in America ❌👑

Source: @marcofoster.bsky.social

#50501Movement #PeoplesMovement #NoKings #ImpeachTrump

50501: The People’s Movement ❌👑 (@50501movement.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T15:48:16.879Z

In Lisbon, #Portugal. #NoKings #USA

RicSilvestre 🇪🇺 🇵🇹 (@ricsilvestre.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T12:53:55.503Z

#nokings Annapolis Haven’t even started

Tom Madden (@tom6931.mastodon.social.ap.brid.gy) 2025-06-14T14:01:35.000Z

In #Paris at Place #Bastille (of course) 💪 #NoKings #NoKingsProtest #PasDesRois #WeAreAmericans

Democrats Abroad France (@demsabroadfrance.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T13:41:09.389Z

Morrisville NC #NoKings kick off - heading out to intersections along Davis Dr shortly

The Crazy Dog Lady (@thecrazydoglady.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T13:08:38.163Z

https://bsky.app/profile/whoiskf.bsky.social/post/3lrjqpq6ph22i

'No Kings' protests across Tampa Bay, Florida...

Protesters line the sidewalks...

#NoKIngs

www.youtube.com/live/YxHGNwh...

US Political Politics News 💙🌈🦋The Fighting Liberal Democrat (@us-political-news.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T15:53:09.203Z

St Pete, FL representing! #nokings #fdt

Ann-The Constitution is a Document of Limitations & Rights 🇺🇸 (@annroche777.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T15:26:37.923Z

I’m super glad classes are done because I just spent three hours yelling into a bullhorn at the West Palm Beach #NoKings protest and I won’t be able to speak for days. Also, after eight years, I finally got a “Donald Trump can’t swim!” chant going. Probably ~2K attendees.

#DonaldTrumpCantSwim

Aaron S. Veenstra (@asveenstra.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T21:53:00.711Z

