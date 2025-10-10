'What Gives Them The Right?' MAGA Senator Rages Over Muslims Praying Outdoors

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) suggested that Muslims did not have the right to pray outdoors in the United States.

During a Thursday interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Tuberville expressed outrage at Muslims expressing their faith.

"I mean, this is out of control!" the senator exclaimed. "What gives them the right, Alex, to go out in the middle of the street in a lot of these big cities and do their prayer? You got a mosque, go to your mosque!"

"You don't do that in your countries, only you do it where you want to, as you said earlier, you want to mark your ground," he continued. "And that's what they're doing. They're taking over slowly but surely. We have to fight back. Sharia law needs to be banned in this country."

"And if we don't do it, we're going to lose the United States of America to a bunch of people coming over here that want to kill us."

Tuberville blamed "socialist communists" for permitting freedom of religion.

"That's who lets it happen, and we've got to stop it, and people just need to wake up and understand," he said. "And every day they dream about either raping our people or killing our people. And that's got to stop."