'What Gives Them The Right?' MAGA Senator Rages Over Muslims Praying Outdoors

For Tommy Tuberville, religious freedom is only for Christian nationalists.
By David EdwardsOctober 10, 2025

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) suggested that Muslims did not have the right to pray outdoors in the United States.

During a Thursday interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Tuberville expressed outrage at Muslims expressing their faith.

"I mean, this is out of control!" the senator exclaimed. "What gives them the right, Alex, to go out in the middle of the street in a lot of these big cities and do their prayer? You got a mosque, go to your mosque!"

"You don't do that in your countries, only you do it where you want to, as you said earlier, you want to mark your ground," he continued. "And that's what they're doing. They're taking over slowly but surely. We have to fight back. Sharia law needs to be banned in this country."

"And if we don't do it, we're going to lose the United States of America to a bunch of people coming over here that want to kill us."

Tuberville blamed "socialist communists" for permitting freedom of religion.

"That's who lets it happen, and we've got to stop it, and people just need to wake up and understand," he said. "And every day they dream about either raping our people or killing our people. And that's got to stop."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon