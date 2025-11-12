Another Progressive Set To Win, This Time In Seattle

Katie Wilson is likely to be Seattle’s next mayor.
By Ed ScarceNovember 12, 2025

Meet your soon-to-be next mayor of Seattle, Katie Wilson. Fox News and others on the far right are already comparing her to Zohran Mamdani in New York City, and throwing tantrums.

Source: Seattle Times

Katie Wilson, a staple of Seattle’s progressive politics, who for years toiled behind the scenes of City Hall in pursuit of higher taxes on Amazon and stronger regulations for renters, is likely to be the city’s 58th mayor.

After trailing by more than 10,000 votes the day after the election, Wilson, 43, chipped away at Mayor Bruce Harrell’s margin as late-counted ballots broke her way. She took a tiny lead in Monday’s count, and with Tuesday’s additions, Wilson is now ahead by 1,346 votes.

The race could ultimately prove to be the closest in Seattle’s history. If the two candidates remain within 0.5% after the results are certified later this month, an automatic machine recount will be triggered. The race is barely within that margin now. If they are within 150 votes, the contest will go to a hand recount.

But with only 1,463 ballots remaining — plus however many challenged ballots are resolved — Wilson is now the clear favorite to be elected.

UPDATE: Seattle Times calls it.

