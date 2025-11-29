Fox Hostess Claims Santa Claus Is On Trump's Side

Fox and Friends co-host Emily Compagno tried to relieve some of the stress most American families are under amid Trump's downtrodden economy by claiming that Santa Claus senses a high level of optimism he hasn't seen in a long time.

I'm not sure Fox News viewers will love being told "how they are feeling" by an imaginary Christmas character. Especially when the economy and rising prices are the number one issue affecting their lives at this moment.

During the first segment of Trump's favorite morning program, Fox and Friends produced claims that costs are way down for this Thanksgiving.

Not to be undone. Compagno, a talking head from Outnumbered, joined the show to catch up with Santa.

COMPAGNO: So the fact that you can offset it with the rules, but I appreciate your point, Kilmeade, about what you hear and what you feel, because no amount of statistics that are told to you matter unless you actually feel it at the table and you have your optimism. I spoke with a very important correspondent at our Christmas tree lighting, Santa, and he told me that this year he feels that people have a high sense of optimism he hasn't seen for a long time. BRIAN: Right, so we'll see, because the president just basically is like, give me the ball.

WTF? Emily is using Santa to talk down to Fox News viewers! How dare she?

That's sacrilege.

She's made the naughty list.