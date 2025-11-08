FAFO: A Trump Loving County Relies Heavily On SNAP

Yet another FAFO ends with the utterly predictable betrayal of Donald Trump hurting the very people that voted to put him back in the White House in 2024. This time it is Aroostook County, Maine, the northernmost county in the state. It borders Canada, has a population around 67,000 and voted to elect Donald Trump by a 26-point margin.

The county is almost 95% white and relies heavily on food stamps - in fact, 20% of the residents of the rural county need SNAP to feed themselves and their families.

Guess what? They are getting exactly what they voted for: no food. They are the waste, I guess. They are the ones that need to "pull themselves up by their bootstraps."

Or, as Republican Representative Clay Higgins of Louisiana advised: ‘Stop Smoking Crack’.

Ok, back to Aroostook for some on the ground details on the residents that are impacted. SNAP gives benefits of about $29 million to about 170,000 Maine residents EACH MONTH. Food banks cannot make up even a fraction of that with donations.

The Boston Globe reports that "20 percent of the county’s roughly 67,000 residents get food stamps, surpassing the state and national rates. It’s among the oldest counties in the oldest state, with more than a quarter of residents aged 65 or older. Its residents also have fewer resources, with one of Maine’s highest unemployment rates and a median household income of around $54,000, about 25 percent lower than the statewide figure."

I guess granny and grampy better get off their Lazy-z-Boy recliners and get out into the workforce! This is what they voted for. Better get their disabled kids and unemployed teenagers out there too. Lots of good jobs, right? Surely Republicans are seeing the light on how Trump himself is hurting them, right?

WRONG.

Trey Stewart, a Maine state senator actually - are you ready - blamed Maine Democrats. He said in a statement: “This hardship isn’t Trump’s doing."

Because, as we all know, the Democrats are in charge of...wait, Republicans control the House of Representatives, the Senate AND the Presidency. So, of course, any horrible policies they put out are DEFINITELY the fault of the Democrats, who have no power.

FAFO.