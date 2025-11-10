Trump Administration Tells States To Claw Back Full SNAP Benefits

Donald Trump *really* wants people to starve in this country. Not only have they gone to court to stop SNAP payments, but when they lost, they appealed all the way to the Supreme Court! And when they found out that some smart states were able to provide SNAP benefits to their residents in the small window between a court order forcing the Trump WH to comply and the stay by SCOTUS, they got BIG MAD.

How dare Governors feed the children, the elderly and the disabled in their states! THIS CANNOT HAPPEN WITHOUT THE APPROVAL OF DONALD TRUMP!

And he wants them all the starve.

Politico is reporting that the Trump Administration is demanding that states not pay full November foot stamp benefits.

In a memo sent by the USDA in Saturday, it tells state directors of the SNAP programs to delivery a mere 65 percent of benefits and requires states that sent full payments to "claw back" the money.

But, it doesn't work like that. It isn't like a credit card where you can cancel payment. It is a one-way service: money gets deposited to a physical card. That is it.

But, the USDA won't accept that explanation because that would mean feeding needy people, which is something Donald Trump and his Mar-A-Lago fancy banquet friends simply cannot accept. So, the department has threatened to take various actions if states don’t comply, including "cancelling federal funds that go toward administrative costs for the program or holding states liable for “overissuances.”

Almost 42-million Americans need SNAP benefits to supplement their nutrition to keep themselves and their families barely fed. SNAP has never been unfunded - not once in the history of the program. In order to fill the gap, many states have diverted money from other funding sources. Food banks and charities have also tried, but it will not meet the needs of the people the rely on SNAP.

Donald Trump and the pro-life MAGA party will continue to fight for the right to starve it's own citizens. Truly disgraceful.