'Fu*king Doorknob': Mace Blasted For Taking Credit For Bill She Voted Against

South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace is a very unserious, and insufferable politician. She's gone from stating in 2023 that she was "pro-transgender rights" and "pro-LGBTQ" to quickly changing her role to Chief of Police of bathrooms. Mace has blasted Joe Biden while touting Donald Trump, both of whom have taken credit for the former President's work.

Since House Republicans have no record of accomplishments, they've latched on to Biden's infrastructure law. Last year, Mace celebrated a public transit project in her district that was made possible by the infrastructure law, which she called a “socialist wish list” and a “fiasco." Well, she's still doing that again despite being called out repeatedly on social media.

"MACE WIN: When South Carolina needs results, we get to work and get it done," Mace wrote on the Bad App. "We fought for and helped secure the largest infrastructure grant in state history: $195 million for Long Point Road to strengthen the Port of Charleston and keep our economy moving forward."

She means she fought against it. Mace got hit with a community note on Xitter, which states, 'Rep. Nancy Mace voted against the Infrastructure bill that provided funding for this, and other projects for which she has taken credit. She described the bill as a “socialist wish list” and a “fiasco.”'

She ruffled some feathers since it was Joe Biden's work, and she fought against it. For a guy they call "Sleepy Joe," he sure got shit done.

The backlash was fierce.

You voted against it. Get help. https://t.co/7UZOfnEtxp — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) November 28, 2025

I think this is wonderful for South Carolina, @RepNancyMace.



So perhaps you can help them understand why you voted against it but are trying to take claim for it? https://t.co/jXJo6xoWPR — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) November 29, 2025

She lies as easily as she breathes. She voted AGAINST this & now wants credit. https://t.co/wRAsg50exV pic.twitter.com/RN3RrYTgyt — Life's a Beach (@hensnbitties) November 29, 2025

You voted against it.



And now you don't have the class to thank President Biden for it. https://t.co/Kf5x5Skz89 — DC (@DavidFCarty) November 28, 2025

President Biden was so bad that Nancy Mace is stealing credit for a Biden Grant she voted against.



You can't hate these scumbag liars enough. https://t.co/EQ40cT4M9Q — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) November 29, 2025

Community Note for the win.



There is nobody more incredibly full of shit in Congress than this lunatic. https://t.co/fzX1AqT18w — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) November 29, 2025

you voted against this grant... you fucking doorknobhttps://t.co/vNRhy1EWwu https://t.co/4w2yMMtXRZ — Michael (@idea_obsessed) November 29, 2025

And that dumb trunt threw in her bid for the governorship in South Carolina. “I’m running for governor because South Carolina doesn’t need another empty suit,” she said in August. “It needs a governor who will fight for you and your values.”

Unsurprisingly, she fought against South Carolinians' well-being, opposing the "socialist' Infrastructure bill that has raked in funding for her state that she is now hypocritically bragging about.