'I Blew My Stack!' Trump Blames Raspy Voice On Shouting At 'Stupid' People

President Donald Trump explained his raspy voice by revealing that he had recently shouted at "stupid" people "about something having to do with trade."

During an Oval Office event on Monday, one reporter asked Trump if he was feeling well.

"Your voice sounds a little rough," the reporter noted.

"I feel great," the president insisted. "I was shouting at people because they were stupid about something having to do with trade and a country, and I straightened it out."

"But I blew my stack at these people," he added.

Trump didn't say which country set off his angry tirade, but he admitted that he had not ruled out a military invasion of Venezuela.

"I don't rule out anything," he remarked. "They dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country from prisons."