'I'm ICE, Boys': ICE Worker Busted In Underage Prostitution Sting

According to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges, an auditor for Homeland Security told police during his arrest that he was "ICE." He misspelled ICE-hole, but whatever. 41-year-old Alexander Steven Back responded to an online prostitution ad on Nov. 13 and began texting with an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl, and continued that conversation even after he was aware that she was underage.

Back was one of the 16 men arrested last week in a sex trafficking operation in Minnesota, looking to catch suspects allegedly soliciting sex from minors in what authorities aptly called "Operation Creep."

The three-day operation was a 'To Catch a Predator' type of move, and apparently, the 16 stable geniuses never saw the show.

"When he was arrested, he said, 'I’m ICE, boys,'" Hodges said at a Tuesday news conference, according to Newsweek.

“Well, unfortunately for him, we locked him up."

Apparently, this is all Handsome Joe Biden's fault.

An ICE spokesperson told Newsweek via email on Wednesday that Back "was hired under the Biden administration in 2022," and that he was "immediately" placed on administrative leave. "ICE is working with local authorities as well as conducting its own investigation," the spokesperson said

Sorry, guys, it's been eleven months since the Trump regime took over. It's all on them.

The 16 men arrested range in age from 18 to 49, Hodges said. Hodges said that he knew "ICE took custody of a few of them, but we don't have a way to verify someone's status here at the Bloomington Police Department." Police also released drone footage showing one suspect arriving at a hotel with a bag allegedly containing cocaine, methamphetamine, and eight firearms. Another suspect, who allegedly told officers he planned to arrive with a gun, was tackled by police as he entered the meeting location.

As we reported here, in one case, an ICE recruit had previously been charged with strong-arm robbery and battery. Others failed drug tests, and some have criminal backgrounds. What a shocker. I wonder if Back was for or against the release of the Epstein Files.