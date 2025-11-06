Mike Johnson Pretends Dem Tsunami Is Just Blue City/State Blips

We already knew that Super Duper Christian and pedophile protector Mike Johnson is dishonest, hypocritical and morally compromised. But it’s quite possible he’s stupid, too.

Ever the lackey for President P***y Grabber, Johnson did his best to claim that Democrats’ big wins on Election night were no biggie for Republicans. “What happened last night was blue states and blue cities voted blue. We all saw that coming,” Johnson claimed. “No one should read too much into last night’s elections results.”

The same rhetoric was echoed by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Vice President JD Vance and CNN pundit Scott Jennings.

They can put on a brave front from now until 2026 but the truth is the blue wave wasn’t just in blue states. As Politico noted, “Two Georgia Democrats flipped seats on the state’s Public Service Commission, the first non-federal statewide wins for a Democrat in nearly two decades.” Also, “Democrats flipped a pair of Republican-held state Senate seats in Mississippi, cracking the GOP supermajority in a deep-red state.”

“All across the country, Democrats won big, from the marquee races to the down-ballot contests. Counties that had shifted right a year ago veered back to the left, and the suburbs that powered Democrats’ massive wins in the first Trump administration came roaring back,” Politico also reported.

But Johnson continued his myth-making. “Off-year elections are not indicative of what’s to come. That’s what history teaches us,” he said. But that’s not true either. “When Democrats roared to victory in 2017, during Mr. Trump’s first term, it foreshadowed a blue wave in the midterms a year later,” The New York Times pointed out.

Steve Bannon gets it – and he’s willing to speak frankly. “There should be flashing red lights all over,” Bannon said. He was specifically referring to Zohran Mamdani’s win in very blue New York City. But he also seemed to mean it more broadly. “The midterms start tonight, and the warning signs are flashing,” he reportedly said on his podcast Tuesday night. “One of the biggest warning signs that we … need to get focused, is the two commissioners in Georgia.”

We are nowhere near out of the MAGA authoritarian, Trump kleptocracy woods yet. But we've made a darned good start. No matter what Johnson and the lickspittles say.