Mike Johnson's Cringy AF Attempt At Looking Cool

During an interview with Katie Miller, Johnson offered up the shaka hand—the “hang loose” sign rooted in Hawaiian culture.
By Ed ScarceNovember 25, 2025

You wonder how long Johnson practiced beforehand in front of a mirror for this "spontaneous" moment of looking cool. The awkwardness is jarring.

Source: Daily Beast

House Speaker Mike Johnson served up one of his most excruciating moments yet during a sit-down with Stephen Miller’s wife.

Katie Miller dropped a teaser for an upcoming episode of her podcast featuring Johnson, 53, and his wife, Kelly, 52, on Monday. In a snippet highlighted in the teaser, Miller, 34, asks the Republican leader if he’s familiar with country singer Jelly Roll, 40.

Johnson gives an offended look and lets out a scoff, before awkwardly flashing a “shaka” hand—the “hang loose” sign rooted in Hawaiian culture—in what appears to be a hard-to-watch attempt at trendiness.

“Do I know who—yes, we have selfies together!” he says as Miller and Kelly break into laughter.

Johnson will likely be relieved of his Speaker's duties after next year's midterms, and he can go back to a well-deserved obscurity.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
