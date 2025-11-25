Mike Johnson's Cringy AF Attempt At Looking Cool

You wonder how long Johnson practiced beforehand in front of a mirror for this "spontaneous" moment of looking cool. The awkwardness is jarring.

Source: Daily Beast

House Speaker Mike Johnson served up one of his most excruciating moments yet during a sit-down with Stephen Miller’s wife.

Katie Miller dropped a teaser for an upcoming episode of her podcast featuring Johnson, 53, and his wife, Kelly, 52, on Monday. In a snippet highlighted in the teaser, Miller, 34, asks the Republican leader if he’s familiar with country singer Jelly Roll, 40.

Johnson gives an offended look and lets out a scoff, before awkwardly flashing a “shaka” hand—the “hang loose” sign rooted in Hawaiian culture—in what appears to be a hard-to-watch attempt at trendiness.

“Do I know who—yes, we have selfies together!” he says as Miller and Kelly break into laughter.