WTF? Florida Legislators Want To Pass Bill Authorizing Their Own CIA

The bill’s language allows scrutiny based on ‘views’ and ‘opinions’, a standard that echoes some of the darkest chapters of American surveillance history.
WTF? Florida Legislators Want To Pass Bill Authorizing Their Own CIA
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
By Susie MadrakMarch 2, 2026

If Florida enacts House Bill 945, it will create a CIA-style structure at the state level that blurs the traditional line between state law enforcement and intelligence work. A state-level intelligence office empowered to scrutinize residents based on ideology is precisely the kind of proposal likely to spread once normalized.

The bill would create an intelligence office charged with identifying and disrupting threats to Florida and the United States. That alone should raise questions. The federal government already spends enormous sums (trillions of dollars since 9/11) on national security and counterterrorism. Why would states duplicate those functions without demonstrating a clear need, specialized expertise, or meaningful oversight?

That's not just only wasteful but dangerous. After September 11, Congress created the National Counterterrorism Center precisely to prevent disconnected intelligence operations from proliferating. HB 945 moves in the opposite direction, inviting a patchwork of state-run intelligence units operating outside a federal framework, recreating the very fragmentation federal reforms intended to fix.

Although the bill’s sponsor, Tampa area Republican representative Danny Alvarez, says he’s going to make changes to address civil liberties issues, it’s difficult to imagine any linguistic fix that could salvage legislation like this.

The bill’s language allows scrutiny based on “views” and “opinions”, a standard that echoes some of the darkest chapters of American surveillance history. The FBI’s Cointelpro program during the Sixties and Seventies infiltrated protest movements, monitored journalists, and targeted civil rights leaders – not for crimes, but beliefs.

This legislation, if passed, seems unlikely to survive a court challenge.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon