President Zelensky Counters Trump's Repulsive Attack

Ukraine President Zelenskyy responded to Trump's juvenile attacks and posted a video saying he is grateful to each and every person who is trying to help Ukraine.

However, Zelensky did not mention Trump's name once.

Everyone is offering support, giving advice, providing information — and I am grateful to each and every person who is giving this help to us, to Ukraine. It is important to ensure that the steps to end the war are effective and that everything is doable. Ukraine has never wanted war, and we will never be an obstacle to peace. Diplomacy has been reinvigorated — and this is good. We expect the outcome to deliver the right steps. And the first priority is a reliable peace, guaranteed security, respect for our people, and respect for everyone who gave their lives defending Ukraine from Russian aggression. Millions of Ukrainians clearly support our state’s position. It is palpable. There is firm support for our independence and Ukrainian sovereignty. People must benefit from all political decisions.

It is being reported that the peace talks in Geneva are making progress, but how far is unknown. The released peace plan was so pro-Russia that SOS Rubio was forced to sound like a bumbling a-hole trying to defend and not defend it at the same time.

The AP reports, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the first session of high-stakes talks in Geneva as “probably the most productive and meaningful meeting” since President Donald Trump returned to office in January."



It will take a long time for Ukraine to come to a peace deal, what with Trump negotiating for Putin. Zelensky is smart enough to know that Trump's diseased ego needs to be constantly stroked and he did so in a curious way.