President Zelensky Counters Trump's Repulsive Attack

Trump's diseased ego needs to be constantly stroked.
By John AmatoNovember 24, 2025

Ukraine President Zelenskyy responded to Trump's juvenile attacks and posted a video saying he is grateful to each and every person who is trying to help Ukraine.

However, Zelensky did not mention Trump's name once.

Everyone is offering support, giving advice, providing information — and I am grateful to each and every person who is giving this help to us, to Ukraine.

It is important to ensure that the steps to end the war are effective and that everything is doable. Ukraine has never wanted war, and we will never be an obstacle to peace.

Diplomacy has been reinvigorated — and this is good. We expect the outcome to deliver the right steps. And the first priority is a reliable peace, guaranteed security, respect for our people, and respect for everyone who gave their lives defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Millions of Ukrainians clearly support our state’s position. It is palpable. There is firm support for our independence and Ukrainian sovereignty. People must benefit from all political decisions.

It is being reported that the peace talks in Geneva are making progress, but how far is unknown. The released peace plan was so pro-Russia that SOS Rubio was forced to sound like a bumbling a-hole trying to defend and not defend it at the same time.

The AP reports, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the first session of high-stakes talks in Geneva as “probably the most productive and meaningful meeting” since President Donald Trump returned to office in January."

It will take a long time for Ukraine to come to a peace deal, what with Trump negotiating for Putin. Zelensky is smart enough to know that Trump's diseased ego needs to be constantly stroked and he did so in a curious way.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon