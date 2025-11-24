Trump Bashes Ukraine For Not Being Grateful He's Shilling For Russia

In another one of his late-night Truth Social rants and raves, Donald J. Trump not only called Democrats seditious traitors, but attacked President Zelenskyy and Ukraine for showing, "ZERO GRATITUDE," to him for negotiating as Putin's puppet and trying to force them to surrender.

Demented Donald ran on lowering inflation, fixing the economy and ending the Russia Ukraine war on his first day in office. As of this date, the country is in free fall, led by a serial liar, using yo-yo tariffs to destroy the US economy.

Since more of the country forgot how awful a president he was in his first term, they voted for this mook, over Kamala Harris.

How's that working out for you?

This is war, not a teen beauty pageant. Russia is murdering Ukrainians at will. Genuflecting to an alleged Russian asset was never going to happen by Ukraine.

The bronzed-up idiot didn't realize he admitted he lost the 2020 election. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been shambolic to say the least.

Let's hope another pandemic doesn't break out or RFK Jr., and Trump will refuse to produce a new vaccine.