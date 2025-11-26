Pro-Trump CEO Slams Tariffs On MAGA TV

The Real America's Voice MAGA network has begun pushing back against President Donald Trump's tariffs by highlighting his small-business supporters who have been hit hard.
On Monday, Real America's Voice host David Brody spoke to Kenneth Bernardo of the Bay Crane Company.

"President Trump has repeatedly touted his use of tariffs, but how are they impacting American companies?" Brody began. "It is really hurting American construction."

For his part, Bernardo said he supported the president but insisted that the tariffs were causing "canceled orders and a limitation of growth."

"Some people in our industry — understanding that about 85% of our industry is family owned and small business, enterprises, you know, these additional tariffs and the cost that they put on these products that are not available in the United States are limiting a lot of these small businesses from going out and investing," he noted.

Bernardo explained that small businesses in his industry were being forced to buy used equipment on the secondary market due to tariffs on new equipment.

"We talk about the impact that it's having to these small businesses across the country," he explained. "Some of these cranes, you know, could cost, say, six or seven million dollars. So between the reciprocal tariffs plus the additional 50% steel tariffs, you're talking, you know, millions of dollars of additional cost."

