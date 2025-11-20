Rep. Vindman Demands Transcript Of Call Between Trump And MBS

The call happened the day after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. What did he say?
By Susie MadrakNovember 20, 2025

The White House is facing calls to release a “shocking and disturbing” phone call between Donald Trump and the Saudi Crown Prince about the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Via The Daily Beast:

One day after the president insisted Mohammed bin Salman had nothing to do with Khashoggi’s killing, despite U.S. intelligence officials concluding he ordered the hit, a former Trump national security insider has claimed there is explosive evidence to the contrary.

Virginia Congressman Eugene Vindman was a National Security Council staffer under the first Trump administration. His work included reviewing certain calls between the president and foreign leaders.

He claims that one phone call he reviewed undercut Trump’s astonishing defense of the Crown Prince in the Oval Office on Tuesday, when he said of Khashoggi’s murder by Saudi agents: “Things happen.”

“During my tenure on Trump’s White House National Security Council staff, I reviewed many of Trump’s calls with foreign leaders. Of all the calls I reviewed, two stood out as the most problematic,” said Vindman, a retired Army officer-turned-Democratic Congressman. “The first, we all know, was between President Trump and President Zelensky, which resulted in President Trump’s first impeachment. The second was between President Trump and Mohammed bin Salman.

“After the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, I reviewed a call between the president and the Saudi crown prince. The American people and the Khashoggi family deserve to know what was said on that call. If history is any guide, the receipts will be shocking.”

If the past is any indication, he probably squeezed some financial tribute out of MBS, maybe more Trump real estate business, in exchange for laundering his culpability in Khashoggi's gruesome death. At this point, nothing would surprise me.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon